SOUTH HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. - Nearly one year after the dissolution of the Western Berks Regional Police Department, a new regional force based in South Heidelberg Township is covering neighboring Robesonia and Wernersville.
"From our police services coverage perspective, the transition has been very smooth," said South Heidelberg Township Manager Sean McKee. "Again, we have an excellent chief with very professional officers doing their job."
Now, what has not been smooth, is the recent announcement that the Northern Berks Regional Police Department will be no more come May, leaving Maidencreek and Ontelaunee townships, and Leesport wondering who will patrol their streets.
The week began with tense exchanges between citizens and community leaders in Ontelaunee Township. Then, despite attempts to reel in worked-up residents, a similar sense of dissent played out in Maidencreek Thursday night.
Advice from a township manager? Heal the communication breakdown.
"It's really just making sure that you're keeping the communication with the municipalities that you're providing service with and making sure that collaboration is present," McKee said.
District Attorney John Adams is watching closely. He said in a statement: "by potentially taking a larger department and breaking it up, the resources needed to investigate and stop crime will be compromised."
Adams says he hopes the department can be saved, something Chief Brian Horner cast doubt on Thursday night.
"It breaks my heart," Chief Horner said, from the podium.
Broken hearts and a future with a broken police department, as people hope for clarity and solutions in the months ahead.
"Encouraging municipalities to work together is always key and work together for the benefit of the citizens," said McKee.