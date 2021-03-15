MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. - A person was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Berks County on Monday, according to District Attorney John Adams.

The shooting was reported around 2:30 p.m. at a home in the 700 block of Wagon Wheels Lane in the Cherokee Ranch section of Muhlenberg Township, but authorities haven't said why the police were there in the first place.

Shooting in Muhlenberg Township

Adams, who joined township police Chief Bill Heim and other investigators on the scene, declined to release any additional information. He told 69 News that his office is taking over the investigation.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Comments disabled.