MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. - A person was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Berks County on Monday, according to District Attorney John Adams.
The shooting was reported around 2:30 p.m. at a home in the 700 block of Wagon Wheels Lane in the Cherokee Ranch section of Muhlenberg Township, but authorities haven't said why the police were there in the first place.
Adams, who joined township police Chief Bill Heim and other investigators on the scene, declined to release any additional information. He told 69 News that his office is taking over the investigation.