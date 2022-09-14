READING, Pa. — Berks County District Attorney John Adams has taken over the investigation of what he said was an officer-involved shooting outside a Wawa in southwest Reading late Wednesday afternoon.

A swarm of city police officers and paramedics converged on the parking lot of the convenience store in the 400 block of Lancaster Avenue shortly before 5 p.m.

Adams declined to provide details about what led up to the officer firing his weapon, but he did say that one of two people inside a vehicle was shot. That person was last reported to be undergoing surgery, according to Adams.

The district attorney provided no information about the other person in the car, but a witness told 69 News that she saw the police take away a person in handcuffs.

Investigators quickly sealed off a large portion of the Wawa parking lot, including the gas pumps, with crime scene tape. They were seen focusing much of their attention on the suspect vehicle, which was parked diagonally across parking spaces in front of the store.

The district attorney said his office would release more information at a later time.