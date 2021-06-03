WERNERSVILLE, Pa. | Multiple officers from South Heidelberg Police and the Berks County District Attorney are on scene at a home in Wernersville Thursday evening.
Police have taped off the property of a home at the 300 block of North Walnut Street in Wernersville Borough, where an incident has occurred. The circumstances and the situation at hand is unknown.
The Berks County coroner arrived at the home on North Walnut Street and told reporters the incident is now classified as a death investigation.
District Attorney John Adams was also on the scene, and told 69 News reporters that all he could say was that more information would be available soon.
He does tell 69 News however there is no immediate danger to the public.