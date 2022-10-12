SOUTH HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. — Berks County District Attorney John Adams said the population at a local corrections center will eventually be reduced to no more than 50, amid concerns from multiple officials about the facility.

Adams spoke during a news conference early Wednesday afternoon.

Adams said he spoke with state Department of Corrections Secretary George Little, who agreed to work towards reducing the population at the Wernersville Community Corrections Center, a place for parolees to get help re-entering society.

There is no definite timeline yet on when the number of parolees at the center would be reduced, Adams said.

Adams said officials will also work towards ensuring that all parolees at the center are from Berks County.

Years of issues, zoning concerns and much more have centered around the facility. It opened in 2008 and is one of a number of facilities across the state. Issues involving the Wernersville Community Corrections Center have been ongoing for years. South Heidelberg Township officials said recent incidents have brought things to a head.

Adams said Wednesday crimes in the community connected with parolees at the center included harassment, retail theft, assaults, and overdoses.

Adams said the community is "unhappy, and rightfully so" about how the facility is operated.

Now, a concerted effort to close the facility is underway, by South Heidelberg, Lower Heidelberg, Wernersville, Robesonia, Heidelberg and the Conrad Weiser School District.

Adams said local authorities will lobby state officials to close the facility. He said having the corrections center is not an appropriate use of the Wernersville State Hospital grounds.

State Rep. Barry Jozwiak was in South Heidelberg last week to address concerns and joined Adams during Wednesday's news conference.