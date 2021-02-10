READING, Pa. - A woman was justified in fatally shooting her son inside the family's home in northeast Reading last month, Berks County District Attorney John Adams announced Wednesday afternoon.
Adams said Beau Gehret, 40, was intoxicated on the night of Jan. 20, as he threatened and assaulted his mother inside the home they shared in the 1400 block of Hampden Boulevard.
The woman, Adams said, retrieved a handgun and shot her son in self-defense. She then stayed at the scene and notified a friend to call the police.
Further investigation of the family's history, Adams said, revealed that Gehret had assaulted both of his parents and others on numerous occasions, with criminal charges being filed against him in two prior assaults on his mother.
The previous violence, Adams added, prompted Gehret's father to move to Delaware.