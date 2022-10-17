READING, Pa. – A middle school teacher in the Reading School District has been accused of sexually abusing a 13-year-old child.
Authorities say they discovered numerous sexually explicit conversations between Michael Conner Jr., 38, of Reading, and the minor.
Berks County District Attorney John Adams said detectives received a Childline referral from the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services on Monday, Sept. 19, which reported that Conner, a teacher at Central Middle School, exchanged sexually inappropriate messages with the child.
Based upon the Childline referral, detectives began an investigation.
On Thursday, Sept. 22, officials conducted a forensic interview with the child at the Berks County Children's Alliance Center in Reading, the district attorney's office said. During this interview, the juvenile disclosed that they had become involved in a relationship with Conner, beginning with communication between the two via social media accounts.
According to the juvenile victim, the relationship eventually turned sexual in nature, the district attorney's office said. The juvenile victim said Conner sent pictures and videos depicting himself performing sexual acts, and that he would request similar videos in return.
Authorities say the victim disclosed that on more than one occasion, Conner picked them up in his vehicle after school and drove them to a secluded location.
Law enforcement says during one of the encounters Conner sexually abused the 13-year-old.
As part of the investigation, authorities reviewed cell phone content. Numerous conversations between Conner and the juvenile were discovered to be sexually explicit in nature, according to the district attorney's office.
Conner was employed as a fifth-grade teacher at the district since 2020.
The district attorney says Reading School District has been fully cooperative with the investigation.
"The Reading School District was very cooperative as a result of our investigation," Adams said, "and I know that he has been, was immediately suspended from his role as a teacher."
Conner surrendered himself to the Berks County Detectives Monday. He is currently at the Berks County Sheriff's Central Processing Center awaiting his arraignment.
He is charged with sexual abuse of children, institutional sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault, unlawful contact with a minor, corruption of minors, indecent assault, and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.
"This afternoon, the Reading School District was made aware of the arrest of a Central Middle School teacher," RSD wrote in a statement released Monday. "The Reading School District follows Pennsylvania law and best practices in our hiring. This includes mandatory background checks, verification of appropriate licensure, and reference checks."
The district says there were no previous incidents or allegations involving Conner and that its priority is to ensure the safety of its students and staff.
A crisis team has been made available for any students or staff who need to talk, the district noted.
Adams says anyone with additional information should contact the Berks County Detectives.