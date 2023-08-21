SOUTH HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. - Berks County District Attorney John Adams said that early Sunday morning first responders were dispatched to a shooting at a party in the 100 block of Butternut Court in South Heidelberg Township.

"It's just a senseless act, maybe a reckless act of violence that occurred," said Adams. "This was at a six-year-old's birthday party."

The suspect is 26-year-old Jayce Donte Lee. Adams said Lee, for some reason, took a gun out of a fanny pack and fired. He said two people were hit and are expected to survive.

"There was no need for this individual to take a gun, to take that gun out and to fire that gun at this party," said Adams.

Adams said investigators found something else.

"He left his identification at the scene of the crime, so he was quickly identified," explained Adams.

According to the district attorney, Lee is 6'6 and 170 pounds.

"We need to apprehend him. We believe he's either in the Reading area or he's originally from Folcroft, Delaware County," said Adams.

According to investigators, the suspect fled on foot and a weapon was recovered. The District Attorney's Office said the gun was reported stolen to the Reading Police Department in April.

"He was convicted of a felony robbery a number of years ago and therefore does not possess the right to have or use or possess a firearm," said Adams.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the South Heidelberg Township Police Department or the Berks County Detectives.