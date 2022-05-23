READING, Pa. - Berks County District Attorney John Adams says it has been a long and ongoing investigation but investigators suspected the man they arrested last week was involved in the victim's disappearance since just days after his arrest.
They say he was the victim's last cab fare.
Investigators from the Reading Police Department, the Berks County DA's Office, and state police have spent close to nine months trying to solve the case of missing cab driver Darlyn De la Rosa Abreu who went missing on August 8, 2021.
"The Reading Police Department along with my office have executed numerous search warrants to obtain a lot of information through cell tower locations, pinging of phones, and all types of data that we obtained from cell carriers," says Adams.
The victim's car was located in Middle Creek wildlife area in Lancaster County back in November with blood in it. However, it wasn't until suspect, Johnny Palagauchi contacted Reading police Friday and told them that he killed someone, that they had enough to file charges.
"He's admitted to stabbing the cab driver," says Adams.
Adams says a motive isn't clear. In court documents Palagauchi told police he was in the cab when the victim "angered him" so he stabbed him multiple times in the neck.
Just days ago, he told police he'd lead them to the body, which he did and investigators discovered human remains in an area of North Heidelberg Township near Blue Marsh.
"We've located a number of bones which we've determined are human bones and we have located a skull," says Adams.
Investigators are waiting for a positive ID via either DNA or dental records but Adams says they have no doubt about the results.
"I hope through further investigation we may learn more about the potential motive here," says Adams. "What we have done [is] we've taken a violent person off the street and we've solved the disappearance of this innocent cab driver."
At this point the suspect is in custody.
He has been charged with several crimes including criminal homicide, which may later be upgraded to murder, abuse of a corpse and theft.