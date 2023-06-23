READING, Pa. - A 17-year-old is charged with murder, just before his 18th birthday. Authorities charged Henry Mendoza with first- and third-degree murder and related offenses in the deadly shooting of Natalie Classen. It happened June 15, near the corner of North 10th and Greenwich streets. Classen got in a cab and later died at the hospital.
According to District Attorney John Adams, Mendoza was already in locked up on unrelated charges stemming from a shooting that left a 22-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy with serious injuries. That happened June 11, near North 13th and Green.
Last week the D-A said a person of interest was in custody, and there was no word on a motive.
"She appears to be at the wrong place at the wrong time with the wrong group of people." Says John Adams, Berks County District Attorney.
A large part of Classen's life was a softball league in New Jersey. Her teammates describe her as a shining star who always showed dedication and passion. Her obituary says she was free-spirited and always walked with her heart on her sleeve. She also had a love for plants, animals and family. She dreamed of opening a holistic business to help people with chronic illnesses.
James Bartley, an activist against violence, called the recent shootings and violence unfortunate.
"Everyone goes out and picks up a gun without understanding the repercussions and the impact it has on themselves, the victims and their communities." Bartley says.
He says prevention is key,
"Unfortunately, these things continue to happen here in the city, my opinion is that we just need to come together as a community and take preventive measures."
Classen's sister has organized a GoFundMe page. A celebration of life took place Friday night in Hoboken.