READING, Pa. - The family of 19-year-old Javien Perch feared for his safety when he didn't show up to work last week.

Family members reported him missing March 30 and went on a search to find any clue as to what happened to their beloved son and brother.

"We realized he was gone when he did not show up to work on Wednesday, and he did not report home. He did not call anyone, including me, his mother," said Nafisa Azeem, Javien Perch's mother.

"He never checked in with his grandparents. That is very abnormal. My son always comes home. He's never been gone this long, so we know something happened to him."

Earlier this week, Perch's mother and brother told 69 News the family feared he could have been kidnapped. Now, authorities are confirming their worst fear.

"This is a brazen use of force," added Adams. "It's a brazen kidnapping situation, most likely, and, frankly, the individuals involved will be brought to justice and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

Adams says he believes multiple people are involved. He believes Perch was accosted by several individuals and shot.

Perch's body was discovered Wednesday night in a wooded area near Spook Lane and Oak Lane, by the Reading - Alsace Township line.

Adams says all indications are that Perch was a good kid .

"This individual was not involved in any criminal behavior, so this is a very kind of unusual situation, and we need the public's help," added the DA.

It's a heartbreaking situation for family, but authorities say they did the right thing by reporting Perch missing right away and looking for any indicators as to what happened.

Because of their efforts, investigators are deeper into the case than they normally would be and say it's time for the people involved to come forward.

"We found a Ring cam that showed his last known location on Moss Street," explained Azeem. "He was walking, and then, we saw him running."

"The family reported him missing immediately. They did the right thing. They're a loving, caring family, and we need some help from the public to put the case together," said Adams.

Adams says investigators are going to use the information provided to identify the perpetrators.

Police have already received a number of tips but say people should continue to send them.

Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Alert Berks County.

People can also call 1 (877)373-9913.

There are cash rewards available for people who provide information that leads to an arrest.