EXETER TWP., Pa. — Authorities said they have found no evidence of foul play being involved in the case of a New Jersey man who was found dead at a recycling facility in Berks County over the weekend.

The body of Kellen J. Bischoff was found shortly after 8:30 a.m. Saturday in a pile of recyclable material that had been dropped off by a hauler at J.P. Mascaro's TotalRecycle facility on Lincoln Road in Exeter Township, according to District Attorney John Adams.

Before investigators identified Bischoff, they shared his description with law enforcement agencies in Berks County. The Kutztown Police Department subsequently came forward to say that the description matched that of Bischoff, a 19-year-old man from Manahawkin, New Jersey, who had recently been reported missing, the district attorney's office said in a news release on Monday.

Detectives said they learned that Bischoff was in Kutztown to visit a relative and was last seen leaving an off-campus house party early Saturday morning.

They added that surveillance video showed Bischoff was alone when he climbed into a dumpster behind the Dollar Tree store on Constitution Boulevard.

Several hours later, a recycling truck was seen emptying and compressing the dumpster's contents, which it then transported to the facility in Exeter Township where Bischoff's body was found, officials said.

An autopsy done Monday revealed no signs of foul play or unexplained injuries, officials said.

The news comes after a concerning weekend at Kutztown University, where a Reading teen was shot dead in off-campus housing. Then, there was the report of a man with a weapon near campus.

Diego Velazquez, 18, died after the shooting around 12:50 a.m. Saturday, during a party in an apartment at Advantage Point, adjacent to campus, the police said. Velazquez was not a student.

About 24 hours later, at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday, the university police issued a warning of a man with a weapon near the campus' east entrance.

Authorities said those two events were not connected.