READING, Pa. - A Reading woman has been locked up on drug charges for allegedly pedaling cocaine and heroin in her south Reading neighborhood.

Emma Feliciano-Cosme, 70, was arrested Friday, when detectives with the Berks County district attorney's office and the Reading Police Department's vice unit executed a warrant to search her apartment in the 100 block of South Third Street.

Inside, authorities said they found suspected cocaine with a street value of $2,200, packets of suspected heroin laced with fentanyl valued at $450, suspected marijuana worth $100, and $1,449 in cash.

The Berks County Drug Task Force said it began its investigation of Feliciano-Cosme in December, after learning that she was dealing cocaine and heroin in the area of the 300 block of South Third Street.

Feliciano-Cosme was arraigned Friday afternoon on multiple drug delivery and possession charges and committed to the Berks County Jail. A magisterial district judge set her bail at $75,000.

