READING, Pa. - It's been a violent week on the streets of Reading, from a woman in a car caught in the crossfire Monday night to a teen shot in his arm and leg on Thursday. A 21-year-old was shot in the arm on Moss Street later that evening.
"We believe that all of these shootings that have been occurring in the city of Reading are connected to some type of gang activity that has been taking place,” said District Attorney John Adams.
Not longtime gang members but, the DA believes, very young individuals wielding illegally possessed firearms on the streets of the city.
"What we are seeing what we are hearing is much of this, much if not all of these shootings are being committed by young, youthful offenders who have no legal right to possess a firearm and they do not understand the sanctity of human life,” Adams said.
When it comes to young gun gang-related crime, is it more challenging for investigators to track down those involved if they may not have prior records?
"We are aware of many of these individuals' identities but again proving things in court, that's another matter and I think the police have a lot of intelligence,” said Adams.
Adams says these incidents aren't just occurring here on the streets of Reading but elsewhere in our region.
"I know that Bethlehem has had an uptick in this type of crime and we are all concerned about this type of crime occurring in our neighborhoods,” Adams said.