EAST LAMPETER TWP., Pa. — A father-daughter tradition has been taken to the extreme.
David Ho, and his 12-year-old daughter, Sarah Anne, both of Staten Island, New York, are bonding in a unique way as they attempt to break their own Dutch Wonderland record of 50 consecutive rides on the park's Kingdom Coaster.
"We picked the seat with the least amount of vibration," said David Ho. "We're definitely trying to keep it low because that kind of wears on you after a while."
It all started in 2015 with a trip to Dutch Wonderland near Lancaster. Six years and hundreds of roller coaster rides later, they're not only looking to break their record, but to shatter it.
"We're going for 75," said David Ho.
He said the keys to getting through the vicious 75 cycles are to eat a light breakfast and take along some water and fruit snacks to keep them going.
"You know how runners have 'the wall?'" said Ho. "So, around 30 to 40 rides -- at least, me anyway, her, she's fine -- but me, starting to get a little tired, start to feel sort of the motion and the vibration."
Their reward for making it through was a commemorative plaque and a metal panel from the roller coaster, giving them a piece of Dutch Wonderland history. But more important than the record they set in car 7, seats 13 and 14 of Kingdom Coaster are the memories they're making.
"A big reason for me doing this is that childhood goes by really fast," said David Ho. "I'm going to blink and she's going to be grown up. So, when she's grown up, I want her to have this memory of her and her dad doing this crazy thing on a roller coaster when she was little."
Roller coasters are a microcosm of life. There will be ups, there will be downs, but the whole point of it all is to have fun.