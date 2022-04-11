READING, Pa. | Two major acts have tour dates at the Santander Arena.
The band Three Days Grace and Puerto Rican hip-hop star Daddy Yankee will perform at the Santander Arena in Reading, according to a release.
Three Days Grace is set to perform Aug. 3 as part of their headlining tour in the US and Canada. The band will be joined by special guests Wage War and Zero 9:36 on select US dates, the release said.
Every ticket sold will go to support tornado recovery efforts in Mayfield, Kentucky, which struck the area last December. Guitarist Barry Stock resides in the area, according to the release. The band had taped the music video fro the song "Lifetime" off of their forthcoming seventh studio album "EXPLOSIONS," which will debut May 6.
Tickets for dates and VIP packages will be available beginning Friday at 10 a.m.
Tickets and dates can be found on the band's website.
Daddy Yankee will take the stage at the Arena Saturday, Dec. 10 for his farewell tour La Ultima Vuelta” (The Last Round) and his last album “Legendaddy,” his first album in 10 years.
The hip-hop artist announced his retirement after 32 years of experience, the release said.
Daddy Yankee is known as the “King of Reggaeton” by music critics and fans alike. He is often cited as an influence by other Latin urban performers. In 2004, he released his international hit single “Gasolina”, which is credited with introducing Reggaeton to audiences worldwide.
In 2017, Daddy Yankee, in collaboration with Latin pop singer Luis Fonsi released the hit single “Despacito''. It became the first Spanish-language song to hit number one on the Billboard Hot 100 since 1996. The single gained global success. The video for "Despacito'' on YouTube became the most watched video on the platform and top-selling single of the decade 2010-2019.
More information for tour dates and ticket sales can be found on Daddy Yankee's website.