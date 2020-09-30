SPRING TWP., Pa. - A local photography studio is donating its time, talent and resources to help save the life of a kitten diagnosed with a fatal disease.
From the first moment Laura James held Damascus in her arms, she knew he was meant to be hers.
"I cried," James recalled. "I soaked his back in tears."
James described those tears as tears of joy, but weeks later, her tears would be from anguish when her beloved kitten was diagnosed with dry ocular FIP (feline infectious peritonitis).
"Almost overnight, his eye changed to just complete burgundy color," said James. "I could barely see the pupil; I could barely see the iris. It was really scary."
She said it's a fatal disease unless treated, which, according to James, is very expensive. She was devastated.
"It was something I never expected," said James. "I just thought it was an upper respiratory [infection] that would be resolved with seven or 10 days of an antibiotic."
The team at Willow Street Pictures, where James had taken Damascus for a consult in happier days, immediately jumped on board to help her pay for the months-long injections to save his life.
"This just felt right," said Darren Modricker, founding artist at Willow Street Pictures. "You know, you meet people and you meet pets for certain reasons, and Damascus stole my heart."
The crew discovered Damascus regularly goes kayaking with James, so they decided to do an "adventure cat" photo shoot to capture his spirit and attached it to a GoFundMe page.