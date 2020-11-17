Daniel Boone Area High School

Daniel Boone Area High School is closing for in-person instruction through the end of November.

Officials say there have been four COVID-19 cases at the school, according to a letter from Daniel Boone Area School District. The high school is closed for in-person instruction through Wednesday, November 25. Fall break is November 26 through December 1.

Extracurricular activities are canceled while the school is closed. Staff will extensively clean the building.

Students will participate in remote learning through the end of November.

The rest of the district is not affected by the high school's closure.

