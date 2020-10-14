AMITY TWP., Pa. - Two cases of COVID-19 have prompted a temporary change of course in the Daniel Boone Area School District.
The district's middle school will be closed for in-person instruction through next Monday, Oct. 19, according to a letter Daniel Boone's superintendent, Brett A. Cooper, shared on the district's website on Wednesday.
All extra/co-curricular activities that were scheduled to take place during the closure have also been canceled.
The school is set to reopen and resume its regular group A/B schedule on Oct. 20.
Cooper said he announced the move on the same day the district learned that a second staff member tested positive for the coronavirus. The infected employee, he added, was wearing a face covering and was not within six feet of any student for more than 15 minutes while in school.
"While this positive case does not mean your child will get COVID-19, it is still important for parents/guardians/caregivers to be aware of the signs and symptoms of COVID-19 and what to do if your child becomes ill," Cooper said in his letter. "Common symptoms of COVID-19 are fever and cough. Some individuals may also experience shortness of breath, runny nose, fatigue, sore throat, body aches, headache, chills, loss of taste / smell or gastrointestinal symptoms."
Those who do develop symptoms are urged to contact their healthcare provider.
Cooper said the district is assisting the Pennsylvania Department of Health with notifying those who need to quarantine as a result of the latest positive test.