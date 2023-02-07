Daniel Boone basketball game proceeds to help students in Union Twp. crash

BIRDSBORO, Pa. – The Daniel Boone boys basketball team stood together Tuesday night after a Union Township crash Monday afternoon on Route 724 left three students injured, according to the superintendent.

The school is raising money for the families of the students involved in the crash, donating proceeds from the basketball game, which the Amity Athletic Club is matching.

"This was obviously going to be a large expense for them (the families of the injured students), and they wanted to help out any way they could," said Craig Tranovich, Daniel Boone basketball coach.

Three Daniel Boone students injured in Union Township crash The three juveniles, all current Daniel Boone School District students, are recovering from their injuries.

According to police, a Kia hit an Audi and spun out, striking a home. Police said the three students in the Kia were seriously injured, and an 18-year-old driver in the Audi had minor injuries.

Tranovich said students told him about the crash right after it happened.

"They've been very supportive toward the family, and our family — our basketball family — has come together," Tranovich said.

Monica Lacey said her son, who plays basketball for Daniel Boone, was very upset on the phone when he shared the news of the crash. Students and parents like Lacey filled the bleachers for Tuesday's game, supporting the students who were injured.

"It's an amazing community with lots of support, and we're just praying for each and every one of them," Lacey said.

It's a community standing together as one.

"It's a really tough time for everybody, and you know unfortunate to be in this type of circumstance, but it's great to see the community come together," Tranovich said.