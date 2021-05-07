UNION TWP., Pa. – Students from Daniel Boone and Pottsgrove high schools raced their hearts out Thursday afternoon at a track meet, but the sporting event was about more than just speed and scores —it was a celebration of community and inclusion.
Pounding the pavement at Daniel Boone Area High School, the track stars were also paving the way with a new Unified Track and Field team.
"Javelin, I do running, the 100 run, said Rose Mary Duffy, a student at Daniel Boone Area High School.
Duffy is a member of the Unified Track and Field team and competes alongside students both with and without intellectual disabilities.
"It's very cool," said Duffy. "I'm on this team and it's so cool."
Some students initiated the Unified Track and Field team back in September, rallying their classmates to work together to promote a community of inclusion.
Team members compete in field, track and relay events. Competition divisions are based on similar ability levels to ensure meaningful involvement.
"It's pretty much like any other track meet," said Will Gaskins, a student at Daniel Boone Area High School.
"It's just a celebration of community," said Traci Huddleson, coach of the team. "It's everyone feeling accepted, connected and valued."
Huddleson says the team's spirit and energy are electric both on and off the track.
"Whether it's competing or whether it's at practice or whether it's doing one of our team building activities, we're just excited to be together," said Huddleson.
"I like spending time with my friends," said Duffy.
Thursday’s track meet was day of competition, cheering and camaraderie, teaching students, staff and an entire community just how important it is to have teammates by your side.
"It was so inclusive," said Gaskins. "It was so fun. Everyone was really happy."