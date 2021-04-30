EXETER TWP., Pa. - Homeward bound, to the historical homesteads that bookend Berks County, as the state reopens its historical sites and museums for the first time since the pandemic began.
The stately grounds of the Conrad Weiser Homestead in Heidelberg Township will be opening on Sunday, inviting guests back for the first time in more than 400 days.
But on Friday, the Daniel Boone Homestead in Exeter Township was the first to welcome back guided tours.
"I think certainly Daniel Boone is a fascinating character and obviously plays an important part in national history and local history," said Heather Hicks with the Daniel Boone Homestead.
For the volunteers at Daniel Boone this is the first tour they've given since March 8 of last year. Incredibly that was the only day in 2020 they had a tour.
"We went through a reorganization with the management group that had formerly been here so we actually closed in November of 2019," Hicks said.
As a thank you to the community, officials say the Boone homestead will be offering free guided tours through July 1 for small groups on a limited basis.
"We have a lot of things to offer on this site and we've had a huge passive recreation audience, we have probably about 2,000 people who use our parks a month," Hicks said.
The state says high-touch areas will be cleaned throughout the day, and that school groups should be able to come back by the fall.
"Being able to open up our doors again and share some more of the stories and things that we have going on on site is pretty exciting for us," Hicks said.