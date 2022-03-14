The Daniel Boone Homestead in Berks County has reopened for the 2022 season.
The site in Exeter Township held a free community day to thank those who supported it over the pandemic. Volunteers showed off a variety of colonial period activities like dancing demonstrations, hearth cooking and quilting.
A water-powered saw mill with historic local ties is also up and running again.
"This is the Bertolet Sawmill. It was moved here in 1972 from a site over in Oley, about seven-miles from here," said Greg Apgar, with Daniel Boone Homestead. "It's an original 18th century saw mill, however, and, as far as I know, it's the oldest operating water-powered saw mill in North America.
The event also featured the opening of a new exhibit in the visitor's center.
The famed frontiersman Daniel Boone was born at the homestead in 1734.