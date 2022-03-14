The Daniel Boone Homestead in Berks County has reopened for the 2022 season.

The site in Exeter Township held a free community day to thank those who supported it over the pandemic. Volunteers showed off a variety of colonial period activities like dancing demonstrations, hearth cooking and quilting.

A water-powered saw mill with historic local ties is also up and running again.

"This is the Bertolet Sawmill. It was moved here in 1972 from a site over in Oley, about seven-miles from here," said Greg Apgar, with Daniel Boone Homestead. "It's an original 18th century saw mill, however, and, as far as I know, it's the oldest operating water-powered saw mill in North America.

The event also featured the opening of a new exhibit in the visitor's center.

The famed frontiersman Daniel Boone was born at the homestead in 1734.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you