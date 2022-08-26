UNION TWP., Pa. - Concerns have turned to frustrations in the Daniel Boone Area School District. Parents say school bus delays had them wondering where their children were after the first day of school.

The district says some problems were beyond the bus company's control and it's working to find solutions.

"I'm just not real thrilled. I mean, when your kid gets off the bus crying like that," Tara Lawhorne of Douglassville tells 69 News.

Similar stories are being shared by parents in the Daniel Boone Area School District telling of late arrivals, wrong drop offs, and allegations of unsafe driving by bus drivers.

"My biggest concern was the lack of communication," said Chelze Yellets of Douglassville.

Krise Transportation, the outfit hired to handle transportation, this year tells 69 News it's working with the district to address the issues.

The superintendent sent a letter to parents that says in part, "The delays in pick-up times and drop-off times of our students, although somewhat consistent with first day bussing, is something that we are not satisfied with and will continue to work with Krise Transportation, our Transportation Contracted Service Provider to remedy." He also said an accident that didn't involve district vehicles caused delays and detours.

Meanwhile, parents worry about week two.

"I just it's just something needs to change," continued Lawhorne.

Parents are concerned and they continue to ask for answers.

"They actually had my daughter scheduled to be dropped off on two opposite sides of town," says Yellets.

A school board meeting is slated for next month with these issues sure to come up and some parents tell us they plan to attend.