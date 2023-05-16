BIRDSBORO, Pa. - It's an exciting time of year for high school seniors and three students at Daniel Boone Area High School are celebrating double this year.

They graduated from Reading Area Community College with associate's degrees before even walking at their high school graduation.

"It was really exciting, especially for it being my first graduation," said Daniel Boone senior and RACC graduate Lauryn Massengill.

Massengill and two other students, Colin Wagner and Alexa Geisler, are leaving high school with a major head start.

"When I heard about the ability to get a whole associate's degree, my parents were really excited because it will save a lot of money in the future," explained Massengill.

"I started as a freshman," said DB senior and RACC graduate Wagner. "I took, I think it was, European history and as I went on through high school there were other courses I was able to take. [Then] I found a major I wanted to do, and I was taking online courses during the summer through RACC."

The students were able to take some dual credit classes and others were online. They say the process was very flexible.

"I would definitely recommend this program," said Geisler, also a Daniel Boone senior and RACC graduate. "In fact, my younger brother, who is going into Boone as a freshman this year, he's also planning to pursue the same program."

Daniel Boone principal Aaron Sborz says this is the 7th year for the program and it has grown.

Sborz says the district is constantly evaluating it, working with RACC and trying to expand opportunities.

"I think it's fantastic for families in the community to get a head start against their peers," said Sborz.