READING, Pa. - Officials with Auman Funeral Home in Reading announced the long awaited interment of Stoneman Willie is set for October of this year.

Stoneman Willie is one of America's oldest mummies, and a century-plus resident of the funeral home.

Willie's story and subsequent burial will be part of the city of Reading's 275th anniversary. He'll be part of the parade on October 1st.

In the days following that there will be opportunities for the public to come and view Willie before his burial on October 7th at Auman's Cemetery in Exeter Township.

"We certainly don't want to see Stoneman go, he's been a long legend, he's been an icon, especially to the Auman funeral home," said Kyle Blankenbiller, Location Manager for Auman Funeral Home, Penn St.

While the staff says the burial is bittersweet, they say it's time for Stoneman Willie to have his day.

Sources indicate Stoneman Willie, whose identity hasn't been confirmed, was a prisoner in Berks County at the time of his death in the 1890s.

More details will follow closer to the date.