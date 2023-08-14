KUTZTOWN, Pa. - There is a new chief of police in Kutztown.

A media release names David Drezek as chief of police at Kutztown University following a nationwide search. Drezek served as the university's interim chief since January and was KU's deputy chief since 2018.

Drezek replaces longtime chief John Dillon, who retired after 32 years at KU.

The appointment makes Drezek the fourth chief of police at Kutztown University since the university's police department was established in 1979.

Drezek joined Kutztown University Public Safety and Police Services in June 2018.

Drezek is a resident of Blandon, Pa. He is the proud father of Madison and Marissa Drezek, who both attend the University of Rhode Island.