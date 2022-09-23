SPRING TWP., Pa. — A young Berks County boy lost his hard-fought battle with a cancerous brain tumor, a day after celebrating his 6th birthday.

The family of Ryder Knechtle announced his death Friday morning on the Rally for Ryder Facebook page.

"We are so sad," his family said in its social media post. "But we are so happy that Ryder is no longer trapped in that body. That he is now free and playing up in Heaven."

Ryder was diagnosed with rhabdomyosarcoma in June 2019.

69 News introduced you to the then-4-year-old boy in November 2020, when his friends at Great Clips in Sinking Spring set up a day of fun for the community to rally around the Knechtle family.

The event raised more than $2,500, which was donated to Laney's Legacy of Hope, a nonprofit organization that sponsored Ryder. It's named for Delaney Brown, an 8-year-old West Reading girl who died of leukemia on Christmas Day in 2013.

Earlier this year, Hamburg Mayor George Holmes administered the oath of office to Ryder, swearing him in as a special police officer.

"We are saddened by the loss of Ryder, but are glad we had the opportunity to touch his life as he touched ours," Holmes said in a news release Friday afternoon. "We are also thankful to those who reached out to help Ryder and his family."

Plans for Ryder's funeral have not yet been announced.