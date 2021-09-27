READING, Pa. — It's a chance for some women to feel beautiful on the outside while working to heal inside.
"Some of them are in active addiction," said Yolanda Williams. "Some of them are abused women that are survivors of domestic violence or are still in the mix of domestic violence. A lot of them are homeless, some of them are displaced."
Williams, a pastor and founder of Ashes to Beauty, a faith-based, grassroots organization, helps women in tough spots in life. Most of her work is done through leading the ladies to discover their identity in Christ and helping them on the long haul to recovery or self-sufficiency. Monday was about making them feel special.
"It was just to let them know that they're valued, that they're worthy, and that there's somebody out there that is willing to invest in them, to make them feel good about themselves," said Williams.
Local beauty experts volunteered their time and talent to do hair, makeup and massages for them at the Gathering Place on North Fifth Street in Reading.
Many of the women have already formed a bond through similar hardships.
"This place gives me strength because they are my sisters," said Wanda Negron, who has dealt with drug use and domestic violence in her past. Now, she volunteers with Ashes to Beauty. "I love to see these people, these women grow."
Williams said the beauty day is something she'd like to offer at least quarterly. She routinely helps the women find housing, and helps with other life skills.
Women like Milagros Mcleod, who was homeless just more than a month ago, said Ashes to Beauty is changing her life.
"They talk to you," Mcleod shared, "they listen, and they do not sleep until they get the help that you need."