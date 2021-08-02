OLEY TWP., Pa. — It's a place in Berks County for kids to feel supported, somewhere they can share their insecurities or hardships and gain skills to help them work through tough times.
"We go through a curriculum that is specially designed to help promote resiliency skills in children and give them hope," said Kathy Schaeffer, one of the co-directors of Camp Noah in Oley Township.
Camp Noah started with Lutheran Social Services of Minnesota around the time of Hurricane Katrina. Volunteers typically travel to areas that have been affected by natural disasters or tragedies, like the Sandy Hook school shooting.
This year in Oley Township, the focus is to help kids affected by the pandemic.
"Today is all about being someone special," said Schaeffer about day-one for campers. "We go through the Noah story, where we'll be needing to get prepared as Noah built the ark and got ready for that. Then, we talk about the storm and what happens and then who helps us through that."
The idea is that it gives kids tools to manage stress in their lives and to be able to move forward in a positive way, using programs like arts and crafts, music, and games.
"There's a lot of heartbreak in here, and we know that these times will happen again," said Schaeffer. "We're hoping to give them the skills and the tools in their mental health box, if you will, to help them work through them."