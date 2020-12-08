WYOMISSING, Pa. - We hear a lot about restaurants and bars that are in trouble during the COVID-19 pandemic, but you might not realize another business that needs help: day care centers.
When the coronavirus hit, Learning Ladder Academy workers had to revamp the way they did everything.
"It's a struggle. This is really hard for the staff leadership, just trying to be there for the amount of children that come in every day, because there is a lot of quarantining," said Steve Goodman, the academy's manager.
Parents can no longer go inside to drop off their children, so it takes a lot longer for drop-off and pickup.
But even though there are now fewer kids there, the academy had to hire more people because of all the new restrictions.
"And now it's become a price war with the Targets and Amazons," Goodman said, "because they pay way more and we understand that, so we want people to know we are hiring."
Goodman said government money helped get the academy through without raising rates on parents already strapped for cash, but that's running out, and things one may not even think of cost so much more money now, everything from wipes, to masks to cleaning supplies.
"We used to pick up vinyl latex gloves for a case for $24.99 pre-COVID," Goodman shared. "Now, we are paying $74.99, and we just heard they're going to go up even higher."
Melissa Rodriguez, who is the assistant manager at the center, said it runs into a new challenge every day.
"The cost of cleaning supplies, the gloves, everything has gone astronomically up, and we can't run without those supplies, and it would be so greatly appreciated for people to donate anything they can," Rodriguez said.
Donations of money, toys or cleaning supplies like gloves and masks can be mailed or dropped off at the center, which is located at 2250 Ridgewood Road in Wyomissing. The ZIP code is 19610.