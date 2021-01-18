MLK Day of Service at Olivet Boys and Girls Club in Reading
READING, Pa. - Kids at the Olivet Boys and Girls Club in Reading took time on Martin Luther King Jr. Day to give back to the community in honor of a man with a big message and an even bigger dream.

"We're helping the community with all the trash that's on the floor," said 9-year-old Amya Boateng.

"We want to respect him (King)," added her sister, 7-year-old Kiori Boateng.

Organizers said the children made cards for healthcare workers and first responders who've worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic. They also participated in various community cleanups.

"What I think Dr. Martin Luther King represents, you know, part of what he represents is hope," said Nick Philippides, the Olivet's vice president of sites and services. "This year, more so than ever, hope is desperately needed."

Philippides said it's important for children to learn to serve in their communities and be able to give back.

"We believe that Olivet can be a beacon of hope for the kids in this community, much like Dr. Martin Luther King was for all of us," said Philippides.

The organization is also collecting things like personal care items, toiletries and pre-packaged snacks for Baskets of Hope to give to healthcare and essential workers. They'll be accepting donations all this week at the Oakbrook location at 1161 Pershing Boulevard.

