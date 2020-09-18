READING, Pa. - The third Friday in September is typically known as a National Day of Remembrance to recognize POW/MIA veterans. For the last several years, a candlelight vigil in Reading City Park has honored them.

This year, due to COVID-19, the event had to be canceled, but the day remains significant.

Years after Vietnam War veteran Bernie Bingham's military service ended, his new mission became making sure people remember those missing in action.

"You can't forget them, because once we forget them, they're gone, and we can't let them be gone," said Bingham, the Berks County director of Forget Me Nots.

Capt. David Pannabecker - Lt. Col. Ralph Angstadt - Col. Thomas Dugan

L to R: Capt. David Pannabecker, Lt. Col. Ralph Angstadt, and Col. Thomas Dugan

There are three POW/MIAs in Berks: Air Force Capt. David E. Pannabecker of Womelsdorf, Air Force Lt. Col. Ralph H. Angstadt of Fleetwood, and Air Force Col. Thomas W. Dugan of Reading.

"My dad took it really hard," said Nadine Venzke, Dugan's sister.

Like so many other families, there was a hole when her brother didn't return.

"Just remember that we still have a lot of folks that were left behind and we don't know where they are," Venzke said.

Major Francis J. McGouldrick funeral

Family and friends of Col. Francis J. McGouldrick Jr. pay tribute to him as he is laid to rest Dec. 13, 2013, at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.

The site where Dugan's B-57E is believed to have gone down in Laos was found on April 8, 2007, and the remains of Dugan's co-pilot and navigator, Major Francis J. McGouldrick, were recovered and identified. He was laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia in 2013.

Dugan was never located, but he was deemed found.

"His father made the statement when he left to go to Vietnam, he told his dad, 'If my dog tags don't come home, I'm not home,' and his dog tags aren't home yet," said Bingham.

This year, despite no ceremony, the Forget Me Nots are still asking people to take the time to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice and never returned.

"Light a candle, say a prayer, keep them close to your heart and just remember they're not home," said Venzke.

Recommended for you

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.