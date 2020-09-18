READING, Pa. - The third Friday in September is typically known as a National Day of Remembrance to recognize POW/MIA veterans. For the last several years, a candlelight vigil in Reading City Park has honored them.
This year, due to COVID-19, the event had to be canceled, but the day remains significant.
Years after Vietnam War veteran Bernie Bingham's military service ended, his new mission became making sure people remember those missing in action.
"You can't forget them, because once we forget them, they're gone, and we can't let them be gone," said Bingham, the Berks County director of Forget Me Nots.
There are three POW/MIAs in Berks: Air Force Capt. David E. Pannabecker of Womelsdorf, Air Force Lt. Col. Ralph H. Angstadt of Fleetwood, and Air Force Col. Thomas W. Dugan of Reading.
"My dad took it really hard," said Nadine Venzke, Dugan's sister.
Like so many other families, there was a hole when her brother didn't return.
"Just remember that we still have a lot of folks that were left behind and we don't know where they are," Venzke said.
The site where Dugan's B-57E is believed to have gone down in Laos was found on April 8, 2007, and the remains of Dugan's co-pilot and navigator, Major Francis J. McGouldrick, were recovered and identified. He was laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia in 2013.
Dugan was never located, but he was deemed found.
"His father made the statement when he left to go to Vietnam, he told his dad, 'If my dog tags don't come home, I'm not home,' and his dog tags aren't home yet," said Bingham.
This year, despite no ceremony, the Forget Me Nots are still asking people to take the time to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice and never returned.
"Light a candle, say a prayer, keep them close to your heart and just remember they're not home," said Venzke.
On National POW/MIA Recognition Day, The @FLOTUS and I honor the men & women of our Armed Forces who have selflessly served our Country & made tremendous sacrifices to defend our liberty. Our Nation remains committed to accounting for all missing Americans.https://t.co/vyIvM9Tlxb— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 18, 2020