READING, Pa.- In honor of Juneteenth, a days-long celebration is already underway in the City of Reading.

It includes a special experience that allows people to connect with each other and see people for who they are as individuals.

"Art penetrates. I think it penetrates our soul," said artist and writer Delano Burrowes.

Art can open people's eyes, it can make you see things in a new way, it can show perspective and can even inspire unity.

That's what Burrowes is hoping to achieve through "The Great Barrington Project."

"Anybody walking by is invited to come and sit and make eye contact for as long as they want," said Burrowes. "It could be 5 seconds, it could be five minutes, it could be an hour."

The idea behind looking at someone without speaking is to take away the self-focus, so you can really look at someone and see them differently.

"The oral conversation will often turn. It becomes about you and it becomes about your thoughts or your feelings about how it made you feel, and that's not what we're here for," said Stacey Taylor, coordinator & facilitator for Juneteenth Reading.

Various people took turns participating in the enlightening silent experience.

It's meant to eliminate preconceived notions or ideas about someone's differences by allowing you to process thoughts internally while experiencing a person's existence without words.

"I've had these amazing experiences where people like cry and I started to cry in these sits," said Burrowes. "There's something really beautiful and tender about hey, I just want to sit and make eye contact with you. Hey, I want to see you as a person. I want to see you as a human."

Burrowes will be at Reading City Park again on Wednesday from noon until 5:00. Then on Thursday, interested people can participate in a panel discussion about the experience at GoggleWorks.

"I think what we should be trying to do is get towards unity," said Taylor. "That we're able to live in a community that's more cohesive and that we're able to better understand one another."