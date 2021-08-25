WEST READING, Pa. — Reading Hospital is receiving more accolades for its ongoing efforts to put drug overdose survivors in Berks County on a path to recovery.
Jen Smith, Pennsylvania's secretary of the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs, visited the hospital on Wednesday to highlight the successes it's had with its "warm handoff" program.
The program, which has been implemented at 160 hospitals across Pennsylvania, provides overdose patients with a direct referral from the emergency room to an organization that can treat their substance abuse disorder.
"At a time when we're seeing a staggering increase in the number of overdose deaths, warm handoff programs play a critical role in strengthening Pennsylvania's drug and alcohol system," Smith said. "Warm handoff programs, like the successful one here at Reading Hospital, show how compassion and appropriate resources can save lives."
Since Reading Hospital partnered with the Berks County Council on Chemical Abuse to launch its warm handoff program in February 2017, more than 60% of the nearly 5,000 patients it's seen have accepted and entered treatment.
"With COCA's support and collaboration, we are able to provide Certified Recovery Staff in the Reading Hospital Emergency Department 24 hours a day, seven days a week," said Dr. Charles Barbera, Tower Health's vice president of pre-hospital and unscheduled care. "Access to this critical life-saving care can be the difference between life and death for the members of our community."
Barbera was recognized in 2018 as an American Red Cross hero for his efforts in launching Reading Hospital's warm handoff program, which was also lauded by Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro in 2019.