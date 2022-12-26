A Delaware man is now charged in connection with a deadly Christmas Eve crash that killed three people, including two from Berks County.

Delaware State Police announced Monday that they have arrested 46-year-old Jason Wilcox of Millsboro, Delaware.

They say he took off after hitting a car that had three generations of one family inside of it.

Just before 8 p.m. Christmas Eve, a deadly wreck happened at the intersection of Lewes Georgetown Highway and Minos Conaway Road near Lewes.

Delaware State Police have identified Wilcox as the man behind the wheel of the 2016 Land Rover that collided with a Honda. Before police arrived on scene, they say Wilcox took off on foot.

Police say there were seven people inside the Honda. That includes three generations of the same family who died after they were thrown from the vehicle.

They identify the victims as 35-year-old Jessica Guida and nine-year-old Jovie Wright of the Temple area, and Guida's father, 74-year-old Gerald Huss.

Officials say the driver of the Honda, a 42-year-old man - also from the Temple area - suffered minor injuries. A 12-year-old boy, a 4-year-old and a 67-year-old woman were also taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Christmas Day, authorities say they located Wilcox at a home in Millsboro and took him into custody.

Wilcox is charged with multiple felony counts for leaving the scene. Police say Wilcox is also facing numerous traffic-related charges.

They're still investigating the cause of the crash and asking witnesses to please contact Sergeant Burns at 302-703-3269.

Information can also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or online at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.