Kemp Family Cemetery in Maxatawny
Chad Blimline | 69 News

MAXATAWNY TWP., Pa. — The battle over a historic burial ground in Berks County appears to be over.

An agreement has been reached to preserve the Kemp Family Cemetery on Hilltop Road in Maxatawny Township, near Kutztown, according to the Kutztown Area Historical Society.

The society said Duke Realty will rebuild the brick wall that surrounds the burial ground and refurbish or replace its gate. It will also restore, repair or replace existing gravestones, install a flag pole, and add a parking area for people who want to visit the site.

The cemetery is on land where Indiana-based Duke Realty plans to build a 2.8-million square-foot industrial park with four proposed buildings. The company touts the location's proximity to Interstate 78 and its access to the nearby Lehigh Valley as well as New York City, Philadelphia, and Washington.

The agreement is contingent on the land being sold to Duke.

