WASHINGTON - U.S. Rep. Madeleine Dean, a Democrat who represents Berks and Montgomery counties in Congress, is calling for a "full investigation" of last month's riot at the U.S. Capitol.
Dean served as one of nine House impeachment managers in former President Donald Trump's trial, which ended Saturday afternoon with a U.S. Senate acquittal on the charge of incitement of insurrection.
While seven Republicans, including Pennsylvania U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, voted with Democrats to convict the former president, the Senate did not reach the 67-vote threshold it needed for a conviction.
Dean said she was not surprised by the trial's outcome, but she said she found it notable that a majority of senators -- 57 -- voted to convict.
She said evidence shows Trump was responsible for the riot on Jan. 6, and she wants a commission to investigate to make sure something like it doesn't happen again.
"You saw the custodian had to clean up blood-stained floors, sweep up chards of glass and splintered wood," Dean said. "There are many heroes, people who took pride in their work and did their duty. I'd like a full investigation so we lift up the heroes and point out shameful behavior. If we don't learn from this, we are destined to have it repeat itself."
Trump's lawyers argued that the attack on the Capitol was pre-planned and that the former president never urged his supporters to act violently in a speech he delivered near the White House earlier that day.