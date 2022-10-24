In our own 69 News studio, Fourth Congressional District candidates Democratic incumbent Congresswoman Madeleine Dean and Republican Christian Nascimento are sitting at the same table with our Jim Vaughn talking about their priorities, from inflation to the direction the country is heading.

"I think we are on the wrong direction and I think the good news is that we can fix that," said Nascimento.

"I disagree with the wrong direction. I'm really proud of the work I've had the chance to be a small part of," said Congresswoman Dean.

Congresswoman Dean has served the Fourth District for two terms now. She has sponsored several pieces of legislation, like the STOIC Act, a bipartisan bill, giving suicide prevention resources to first responders, while also serving on the House Judiciary and Financial Services committees.

"Know that I take this very, very seriously that I do want to make sure that we do everything in our power to make sure their kids get educated, to make sure that the economy is strong and growing stronger for them as we understand the pain that they're suffering, but also really that we must make sure we prize ethical governance," said Congresswoman Dean.

Nascimento is a businessman, and an executive of a Fortune 50 company. He said among his priorities is making sure all children have equal educational opportunities and making sure there is legislation to strengthen our digital infrastructure.

"I think what I want voters to know is that I'm one of them. I was born and raised in the district and living in the district with my four children. I'm doing this because I think the country has gone in the wrong direction," said Nascimento.

