RICHMOND TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Berks County Detectives have charged a man with aggravated assault and launched a death investigation after a woman was found dead at a Richmond Township residence Friday morning.

Investigators say just before 8:30 a.m., Fleetwood Police were dispatched to a domestic situation in the unit block of Middletown Road.

Upon arrival, officers found a 33-year-old woman unresponsive inside the residence. Responding officers and EMS performed life saving measures but were unsuccessful. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Berks Detectives initiated a death investigation and 46-year-old Harrison Boakye was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing and an has been autopsy scheduled.