EXETER TWP., Pa. - Allan Gonzalez said just over a week ago, his father-in-law yelled out to him, saying it was raining and that tubes started coming down the Antietam Creek from a nearby construction project. They eventually hit a bridge on his property, which is just off of North Bingaman Street in Exeter Township.

"They were hitting the bridge so hard I just told my father-in-law, 'Hey, let's back off for a second,' cause it's getting dangerous," said Gonzalez.

That's when the water started to rise.

"Eventually, it started coming down and it got into the pool house and the shed. Started moving cars up here, knocking things around," Gonzalez said.

Their bridge is now damaged. Items that got wet now sit outside. Gonzalez said his car was carried downstream by the water.

"Now we're just stuck cleaning," said Gonzalez.

Someone voluntarily made a makeshift bridge his family can use to cross in the meantime. Gonzalez said they keep their cars on the other side of the river now, closer to the road.

"We had a company that was willing to start on this bridge in the next two weeks. We had it all in motion, so hopefully they can come in and tell us that we're okay to go or hopefully help us find another option to build a bridge," said Gonzalez.

He said it is not safe to cross in the state it is in.

"Nobody wants to give us a hand with the bridge. Every time we try to do it ourselves or try to hire a company to put a bridge in, it's either the township giving us problems, or you can't build it this way, or you can't build it that way," said Gonzalez.

Gonzalez said the bridge is the only way in and out of their property. The family would need it in place in the event any first responders needed to get vehicles across.