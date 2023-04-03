READING, Pa. – The future of Cotton Street as a one-way thoroughfare could soon be decided.

During Monday's strategic planning committee meeting, Reading City Councilwoman Marcia Goodman-Hinnershitz said the second community meeting to discuss making Cotton Street a one-way street has been completed. She said the pending legislation should be discussed at the next Committee of the Whole meeting.

The city's managing director, William Heim, informed the committee that Mayor Eddie Moran has requested that the pending legislation be moved to the next council agenda for a vote.

Moran has been a proponent of making Cotton Street a one-way street, westbound between South 19th and South Ninth streets to create more on-street parking by allowing parking on both sides of the street.

Council tabled the proposed ordinance in early January in order to allow at least two community meetings to get input from the residents.

The next Committee of the Whole and regular council meetings are April 10.