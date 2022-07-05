UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. - In a backyard in Union Township outside Birdsboro a bond continues to form.
We were feeding wild deer in our backyard for the longest time and I said to my dad, why don't we get pet deer?,” recalled 22-year-old Tristan ‘Pip’ Kochel.
He says they’re like family and they’re becoming some pretty famous family members on social media.
"I posted a couple videos they went viral. I kept doing it, they kept going viral and now I'm sitting at 1.8 million followers,” Kochel says.
The business marketing major wanted to bring his love for his pet deer and his favorite snack together.
"I always loved tater tots and I always felt I could do better, so let's try that,” Kochel explained.
During the pandemic the 'Pip and Lily's Tater Tot show' went on the road.
“I have six deer,” he said. “Lily is probably the most famous, probably the most popular. Just banked on Lily and me on the food truck and went from there.”
Pip says his pet deer and the viral TikTok videos help to promote his food truck during its first year at Governor Mifflin Community days.”
"Everything’s connected. Lily is not here but she's always here."
There's lots of things people picked up during the pandemic, but this one’s pretty special.
“It’s me and my family,” he says. “Having people come up, noticing the deer, noticing me, it's pretty cool."
You can find Pip and Lily's all week long at Governor Mifflin Community Days.