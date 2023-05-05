READING, Pa. - A Berks County man was found guilty of 1st Degree Murder for his role in a 2022 fatal shooting.

Deivis Gutierrez was convicted by a jury Friday after a one-week trial. Gutierrez shot and killed Jackson Reyes on Green Street in Reading in February of 2022. He remains incarcerated pending sentencing.

"We are very pleased with this verdict. This was another example of an unnecessary act of violence and it's another example that we will hold violent offenders responsible for their actions," said Berks County District Attorney John Adams. "He will have the rest of his life while incarcerated to think about the damage and loss he caused to the victims of this terrible crime."

The case was investigated by City of Reading Police Department CI Daniel Cedeno and was tried by ADAs Karissa Rodriguez and Kathryn Lehman.