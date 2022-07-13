WEST GROVE, Pa. – ChristianaCare, a Delaware health care organization, said Wednesday that it has completed its purchase of the former Jennersville Hospital in West Grove.
ChristianaCare and Tower Health, which owned Jennersville Hospital, first announced an agreement of sale on June 14.
But opening services at the new ChristianaCare West Grove Campus will take some time, ChristianaCare said.
“It is our privilege to serve our neighbors in southern Chester County as expert, caring partners in health,” ChristianaCare President Janice E. Nevin said in a statement. “We are excited to have this opportunity to reimagine health care at the ChristianaCare West Grove Campus. We are here as long-term partners in supporting a healthy southern Chester County community.”
The purchase included the hospital, which has been closed since Dec. 31, 2021, and Tower Health’s interest in two office buildings, plus an additional 24-acre parcel adjacent to the hospital. The purchase price was $8 million.
The acquisition did not include any personnel or practices that are currently operating.
ChristianaCare said that since the purchase was announced, its leaders have met with community leaders “to listen and learn.”
“This has been an extraordinary experience to-date,” said Dr. Heather Farley, chief wellness officer and co-lead for the campus development strategy. “We are grateful for the opportunity to serve the southern Chester County community, and everyone has been incredibly welcoming and supportive.”
Farley said ChristianaCare’s first priority “is to re-establish local access to emergency services. We’ve heard loud and clear that this is what the community most urgently needs.”
But Douglas P. Azar, ChristianaCare’s senior vice president, strategic clinical integration, said it will “take a few more months before we can lay out a timeline” for opening the hospital.
“Planning is under way to develop a smart, sustainable model for this campus that will meet the long-term needs of the community,” Azar said.
“There are a lot of complexities and necessary investments that go into that, including information technology, supply chain, workforce, equipment, building renovations and much more. We’re going to move as quickly as we can, and we look forward to our continued conversations with the community along the way.”
ChristianaCare already serves many residents of southern Chester County. On March 21, it announced the integration of two primary care practices at Jennersville and West Grove that were previously part of Tower Health.
In February, ChristianaCare announced a letter of intent to acquire Crozer Health from Prospect Medical Holdings, and is in the due diligence process for that acquisition.
Headquartered in Wilmington, Del., ChristianaCare includes a network of primary care and outpatient services, home health care, urgent care centers, three hospitals (1,299 beds), a freestanding emergency department, a Level I trauma center and a Level III neonatal intensive care unit, a comprehensive stroke center and regional centers in heart and vascular care, cancer care and women’s health. It also includes the Gene Editing Institute.