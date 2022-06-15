WEST GROVE, Pa. – ChristianaCare, a Delaware health care organization, announced Wednesday it will buy the former Jennersville Hospital in West Grove.
ChristianaCare and Tower Health, which owns Jennersville Hospital, said they have signed an agreement of sale, with the closing expected in 30 to 60 days.
The purchase will include the hospital and Tower Health’s interest in two office buildings, and an additional 24-acre parcel.
The new name for the campus will be ChristianaCare West Grove Campus.
Jennersville Hospital has been closed since Dec. 31. The acquisition does not include any personnel or practices that are currently operating.
“At ChristianaCare, we recognize that the closing of Jennersville Hospital represented a loss of access to important health care services in the surrounding community,” ChristianaCare President Janice E. Nevin said.
“ChristianaCare already serves many members of the Southern Chester County community in our hospitals and practices. We look forward to working with community leaders, listening and evaluating needs, and re-establishing the right mix of health care services at this location.”
Planning for which services might be located on the Jennersville campus is in the early stages, officials said..
“We are exploring what is possible,” ChristianCare Chief Strategy Officer Jennifer Schwartz said. “We know that the loss of the emergency services because of the closing of Jennersville Hospital is a significant concern of the community, and that’s definitely something that we’re discussing.
“Our priority right now is to talk with community leaders and listen to the community, so that we can develop a plan that meets their needs.”
ChristianaCare already serves residents of Southern Chester County. On March 21, ChristianaCare announced the integration of two primary care practices at Jennersville and West Grove that previously were part of Tower Health.
In February, ChristianaCare announced a letter of intent to acquire Crozer Health from Prospect Medical Holdings, and is in the midst of the due diligence process for that acquisition.
Headquartered in Wilmington, Del., ChristianaCare includes a network of primary care and outpatient services, home health care, urgent care centers, three hospitals (1,299 beds), a freestanding emergency department, a Level I trauma center and a Level III neonatal intensive care unit, a comprehensive stroke center and regional centers of excellence in heart and vascular care, cancer care and women’s health. It also includes the pioneering Gene Editing Institute.