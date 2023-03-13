READING, Pa.- All the way from across the pond as part of a sister city bonding experience, delegates from Reading, England paid a visit to Lauer's Park Elementary School Monday.

"The facilities here seem very impressive and certainly the artwork that's displayed here is phenomenal," said Tony Page, Deputy Leader of Council and Incoming Mayor of Reading, England. "I don't think I've been into a school that's quite festooned with all the displays of the children's handiwork."

Page, who will be Reading, England's mayor as of May, said the school visit along with other planned events here in Reading, Pennsylvania helps to foster relationships in communities that can benefit from learning from one another.

"All those historical events and the opportunity to exchange experience are important, because there's nothing that breeds prejudice more than not realizing and benefitting from the exchange of experiences, particularly with the younger generation," said Page. "It's so important to encourage those links."

Students and staff at Lauer's Park included some of the gardens, the stadium, and the library in the tour with the delegates who say they're looking forward to other events throughout the week.

One of the delegates has visited Reading, PA before, but Page said he has been to the states many times, but this is his first time to visit here.

"I jumped at the opportunity when we had the invitation, and with my looming role as mayor, I thought it'd be a great opportunity to come over," said Page.