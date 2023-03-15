READING, Pa.- The two delegates visiting from Reading's namesake in England have seen quite a lot in their first few days here in Reading, PA.

Now they're being joined by officials from Reading's other sister city of Reutlingen, Germany for visits to places like the GoggleWorks and tours of schools, including Alvernia University and Albright College.





"This is my third time here in the states," said Njeri Kinyanjui, councilor in Reutlingen, Germany. "I was here in the 90's."

Kinyanjui, who grew up in Africa and went to Germany to study almost two decades ago, is now a councilor in Reutlingen. She said she's seen some ideas here she'd like to take back home.

"Especially the Alvernia idea with the downtown college because it's something we suffer from in our town, Reutlingen. Our campus is outside town so you hardly have any contact with students and the students don't have contact with the town," said Kinyanjui.

The delegates are in town to help Reading celebrate its 275th birthday.

Reading was officially incorporated as a municipality on March 16, 1748. The delegates said it's refreshing to get a different perspective on things.

"We've found it really very enjoyable and also impressive," said Tony Page, a councillor from Reading, England.