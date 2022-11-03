WEST READING, Pa. — In the midst of the World Series, the owner of a deli in West Reading decided to make a wager with a restaurant in Houston.

"I mean, we're on a roll and I don't see it stopping anywhere, anytime soon," said Antonio Lavigna, the owner of Tony's in West Reading.

Lavigna reached out to a couple restaurants before he had any takers, but Joe's Deli in Houston responded, and the bet was on.

"He said, 'Instead of doing a money wager, let's do something to where we could help the community,'" said Michael Hernandez, one of the owners of Joe's Deli in Houston.

The two picked a charity of choice, and $500 will go to the winner's organization. If the Phillies win, the money will go to the Reading Recreation Commission.

"They have many programs for inner-city, at-risk youth," said Lavigna. "One of the programs there that's near and dear to my heart is the Chef Sprout Program, where we teach inner-city kids how to cook."

"This is awesome, and I think it's just super fun and what a great way to support the kids," said Heather Boyer, the commission's program director.

If the Astros win...

"He'll end up paying $500 that will go towards 80 cheesesteaks total that will feed the children and teachers over at Stevenson Middle School," said Hernandez. "That is the middle school right next to us."

The losers will also have to wear the other shop's gear and make a post on social media.

"It's not going to be easy," said Joseph Hernandez, another of the owners of Joe's Deli. "It's going to be a lot of fun. It's going to be a great series, and hopefully the best team wins."

"Best of luck," Lavigna said. "Hopefully it doesn't go to Game 7, but if it does, I don't know, maybe we'll see each other there."