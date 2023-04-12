WEST READING, Pa. - It's a different angle on the devastation as workers could be seen observing the roof of R.M. Palmer Building One.

Meanwhile, down below, more support is being offered to the community.

"It's not (just) the explosion that happened in the factory, this also affects everyone living around here,” said Melissa Checo with Pan-American Behavioral Health Services. “It affects their mental health."

Pan-American Behavioral Health Services says it's offering free sessions Friday and Saturday to help those in the community near South Second Avenue following the explosion that killed seven people on March 24th.

"It's not just the employees affected,” Checo said. “It's everyone around it. it's the whole community."

As crews continue their work at the site, she says one man who lives nearby shared a story with her.

"He would have to drive into work and see the cars in the parking lot on the days it's closed,” Checo said. "He said it messed with his head kind of just thinking of those cars belong to people that are no longer here."

As pieces of Palmer continue to come down, one group is looking to help restore minds and emotions of those around it.

"These are events that will mark their memory and mark their lives that can affect them long-term,” she said.